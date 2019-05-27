In pursuance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("PIT Regulations)", the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019, has revised the Companys "Policy for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" ("Code").



Pursuant to the Regulation 8(2) of PIT Regulations, we are forwarding herewith the revised Code and the same shall also be available on the website of the Company at http://www.nextmediaworks.com



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Next Mediaworks Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

