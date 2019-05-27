

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 27th May, 2019 (which commenced at 4.45 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:-



1. Approved and taken on record the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR).



2. Approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements of the Company pursuant to Ind-AS Compliant Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013, including the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, Statement of Change in Equity and Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date, together with Notes thereto and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2019.



Further, we are enclosing herewith the following:



1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 in the prescribed format along with the Auditors Report thereon (Annexure - 1); and



2. Declaration of Chief Financial Officer on Unmodified Opinion in the Auditors Report for Financial Year 2018-19 (Annexure - 2)



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Next Mediaworks Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com