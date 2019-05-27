Next Mediaworks Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2019

We are enclosing herewith the following:

1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 in the prescribed format along with the Auditors Report thereon (Annexure - 1); and

2. Declaration of Chief Financial Officer on Unmodified Opinion in the Auditors Report for Financial Year 2018-19 (Annexure - 2)

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Next Mediaworks Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Next Mediaworks Ltd

