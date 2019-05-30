Reappointment of Mr. Rajesh Babulal Sodani and Mr. Avinash Kumar Ardawatia as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2019 for a further term of five (5) consecutive years subject to approval of the members of the Company

Pdf Link: Nexus Commodities And Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com