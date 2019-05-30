Nexus Commodities And Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Consequent upon the approval of the Regional Director, Southern Region, shifting of registered office of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2019 subject to the approval of the concerned Registrar of Companies

Pdf Link: Nexus Commodities And Technologies Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Nexus Commodities And Technologies Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor