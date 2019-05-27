Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

With reference to the captioned subject, data received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, we wish to inform you that below mentioned shareholder has reported about loss of Share Certificate.

Name of Shareholder - Paresh N. Bhagat
Folio No. P00448
Distinctive Nos.: 2563201 - 2563300 & 2563401 - 2563500
No. of Shares - 200

