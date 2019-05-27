With reference to the captioned subject, data received from the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, we wish to inform you that below mentioned shareholder has reported about loss of Share Certificate.



Name of Shareholder - Paresh N. Bhagat

Folio No. P00448

Distinctive Nos.: 2563201 - 2563300 & 2563401 - 2563500

No. of Shares - 200





Pdf Link: Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com