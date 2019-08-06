NHPC LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

In compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that Comptroller & Auditor General of India has re-appointed the following firms of Chartered Accountants as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20. Further, the Joint Statutory Auditors shall also be the auditors of Consolidated Financial Statements under Section 139 read with Section 129(4) of the Companies Act, 2013.

1. M/s D S P & Associates, New Delhi
2. M/s Lodha & Co., Kolkata
3. M/s Arora Vohra & Co., Jammu

The brief profile of the above auditors will be sent in due course.

Pdf Link: NHPC LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Published on August 06, 2019
NHPC Ltd

