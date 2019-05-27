The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 27.05.2019 has recommended final dividend @7.50% of face value of Rs 10/- per share (Re 0.75 per equity share) on the paid up share capital of the Company for the FY 2018-19 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Re 0.71 per equity share for the FY 2018-19 paid in March, 2019. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid within the statutory period as per the Companies Act, 2013.

Pdf Link: NHPC LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com