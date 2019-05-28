In compliance to Regulation 52(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, certificates (2 nos.) as received from Debenture Trustees in respect of financial results for the half year ended 31.03.2019 are enclosed herewith for information and necessary action please.

Pdf Link: NHPC LTD - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

