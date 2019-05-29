Declaration of Final Dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2019



The Board of Directors at the same meeting have also declared Final Dividend at the rate of 20% (Re. 0.20 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 1/- face value) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Consequently, the total dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2019 including the interim dividend of 60% (Re. 0.60 per share of face value of Re. I/- each) paid during the year amounts to 80% (Rs. 0.80 per share of face value of Re. 1/- each).



RECORD DATE

The date of Book Closure / record date shall be intimated by the Company in due course.



Pdf Link: Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com