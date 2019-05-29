Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Enclosed please find the Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 which was duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. The said results were reviewed by the audit committee of directors at its meeting held prior to the board meeting. A copy of the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results is also enclosed.



Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we do hereby confirm that Statutory auditors of the Company M/s. Singhi & Co, Chartered Accountants have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.

DECLARATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors at the same meeting have also declared Final Dividend at the rate of 20% (Re. 0.20 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Rs. 1/- face value) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Consequently, the total dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2019 including the interim dividend of 60% (Re. 0.60 per share of face value of Re. I/- each) paid during the year amounts to 80% (Rs. 0.80 per share of face value of Re. 1/- each).



RECORD DATE

The date of Book Closure / record date shall be intimated by the Company in due course.



The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and ended at 3:15 pm



