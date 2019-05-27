NIIT LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find copies of the newspaper advertisement (Financial Express and Jansatta) for publication of Audited Financial Results of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2019 on May 26, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
NIIT Ltd

