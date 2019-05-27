Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper clippings the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2019, as published in the following newspapers on May 27, 2019:

(i) Financial Express dated 27.05.2019 (English Daily)

(ii) Jansatta dated 27.05.2019 (Hindi Daily)



Pdf Link: Nimbus Projects Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

