Nimbus Projects Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of newspaper clippings the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31, 2019, as published in the following newspapers on May 27, 2019:
(i) Financial Express dated 27.05.2019 (English Daily)
(ii) Jansatta dated 27.05.2019 (Hindi Daily)

Pdf Link: Nimbus Projects Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Published on May 27, 2019
Nimbus Projects Ltd

