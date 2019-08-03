NIMBUS PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 12th August 2019 to inter alia for the un-audited financial results alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June 2019 and To fix day, date, time & venue for 26th Annual General Meeting and approval of notice of AGM thereof.



The trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from July 1, 2019 to the conclusion of 48 hours after the results are made public on Wednesday August 14 2019.



Pdf Link: Nimbus Projects Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 12, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com