Nirmal Bot Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Pursuant to Regulation 52(3)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, I, Milind Agrawal, Director of Nirmal BOT Limited (CIN: U45201MH2006PLC164728) having its Registered Office at Unit No 316 & 317, C Wing, Third Floor, Kanakia Zillion, LBS Marg, BKC Annexe Mumbai Mumbai City MH 400070 India, do hereby declare that, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have submitted the Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion for Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

