Nirmal Bot Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Pursuant to Regulation 52(3)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, I, Milind Agrawal, Director of Nirmal BOT Limited (CIN: U45201MH2006PLC164728) having its Registered Office at Unit No 316 & 317, C Wing, Third Floor, Kanakia Zillion, LBS Marg, BKC Annexe Mumbai Mumbai City MH 400070 India, do hereby declare that, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have submitted the Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion for Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Nirmal Bot Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.