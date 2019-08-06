Nishtha Finance And Investment (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th August 2019 to consider, amongst the other following,

1. Appointment of Ms. Dimpy Joshi Company Secretary and Compliance officer.

2. To approve and consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2019.

Pdf Link: Nishtha Finance And Investment (India) Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

