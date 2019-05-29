Nitin Castings Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Nitin Castings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended for payment of Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (10%) subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

