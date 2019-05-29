Nitin Castings Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of

Directors to consider inter alia Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31St March, 2019, in this regard, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors had adopted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March,

2019 at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019 at 3.30 pm.

We are enclosing herewith following documents for your record & information:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019.

3. Disclosure of the Impact of Audit Qualifications by the Listed Entities

4. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and year to date results of the

Company pursuant to the regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

