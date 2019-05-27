Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Intimation of Resignation of Chief Operating Officer under Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd

