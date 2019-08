Clause 7:

(a) Appointment of Mr. E. Nandakumar (DIN: 01802428) as Independent Director

(b) Appointment of Mr. Yoichiro Sakuma (DIN: 08237722) as Independent Director

(c) Re- appointment of Dr. Shinya Takahashi (DIN: 07809828)as WTD.



Clause 13:



(a) Adoption of Audited Financial Results 2018-19.

(b) Declaration of Dividend on Preference Shares.

(c) Declaration of Dividend on Equity Shares.

(d) To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Koichi Ogata (DIN: 07811482) who retires by rotation.

(d) Payment of remuneration of MD.

(e)Approval of Related Party Transactions by the Company.

