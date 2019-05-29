Niyogin Fintech Ltd - Submission Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

The Company hereby submits the Disclosure of Related Party Transactions entered by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Niyogin Fintech Ltd - Submission Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Niyogin Fintech Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor