In continuation to our letter no. Secy/Regulation 30/2019 dt. 03.08.2019, the profile of Shri. Narayanan Namboothiri appointed as the Non-official Part-time Director of the Company, is furnished below:



Shri Narayanan Namboothiri is a leading law practitioner from Kottayam, Kerala. Having graduated from Kerala university, he then pursued LLB from Mangalore University. He is an active social worker and has very close relationships with many social, cultural and educational institutions. His firm, Namboothiri and Associates is a leading law firm in the city and he has many Junior advocates practicing under his guidance.



Pdf Link: Nlc India Ltd - Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) - Profile Of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com