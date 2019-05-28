NMDC LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Ref: NSE Symbol: NMDC; BSE Scrip Code: 526371

This is further to our letter dated 24th May 2019 on the above-mentioned subject, please find enclosed the details of the dialing numbers of the Conference Call for investors to join the Conference Call.

Published on May 28, 2019
NMDC Ltd

