The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th May 2019, inter-alia, considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019.



A copy of the following is enclosed pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2019 and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2019 along with segment information and Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

2. Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2019.

3. Declaration on audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 6.15 p.m.



Pdf Link: NMDC LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com