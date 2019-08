Please find attached the 61st Annual Report of NMDC Limited for the F.Y. 2018-19 along with Notice of 61st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday the 30th August 2019 at 1130 hours at Trillion Ball Room, The Park Hotel, 22, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana.

Pdf Link: NMDC LTD. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

