Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. - Opening Of Trading Window

Dear Sirs,

Kindly note that pursuant to the SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for share dealings by Directors/Insiders of Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd will be opened from May 29, 2019.

Intimation for the same has been sent to all concerned.

Published on May 28, 2019
Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd

