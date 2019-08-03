North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING PURSUANT TO REGULATION 29 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 AND CLOSURE OF TRADING WINDOW

NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give notice that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



Further, it is informed that as per Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window is already closed from July 1, 2019. The window will be opened from the conclusion of 48 hours from the declaration of un-audited Financial Results of the Company.



This is for your information and records.



