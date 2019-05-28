North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Timely payment of interest due on 27th May, 2019 has been paid in respect of the privately placed NCDs bearing ISIN
INE636F07217.

Published on May 28, 2019
