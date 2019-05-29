North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Timely payment of half-yearly interest due on 29th May, 2019 has been made in respect of NCDs bearing ISIN INE636F07241.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
