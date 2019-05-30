Nouveau Global Ventures Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Maam,



In furtherance to our intimation of Board Meeting dated 22nd May, 2019, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors of Nouveau Global Ventures Limited (the "Company") at its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following:



1) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019, along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and extract of the same to be published in the newspapers, pursuant to Regulations 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Accordingly, the said Financial Results along with Report of the Statutory Auditors, namely, M/s. Sunil Vankawala & Associates, Chartered Accountants, are enclosed.





2) The declarations pursuant to the regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



3) The Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019, pursuant to circular no. CIR/CFD/CMDl/27/2019 dated 08th February, 2019, is issued by Mr. Shiv Hari Jalan, Practicing Company Secretary of the Company. The same has been placed before the board and noted.



The meeting commenced at 06.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.50 p.m.



