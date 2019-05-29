This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 29.05.2019 and considered & approved the followings:-

1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the fourth quarter/year ending 31st March, 2019 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2. Authenticate the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Auditors Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the year ended 31st March, 2019

4. Ankit Gandhi, Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial Year 2018-19.

5. Mr. Chandan Sayal & Co. Chartered Accountant has been appointed as Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial 2018-19.



Pdf Link: Nova Publications India Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com