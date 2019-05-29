This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company at 5.00 p.m., has inter-alia, considered and approved the following, subject to approval of shareholders:



1. Amendment of Object Clause

2. Amendment of Articles of Association

Pdf Link: Npr Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

