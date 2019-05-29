Npr Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

This is to inform that, the Board of Directors (the Board) at its Meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2019, at the Registered Office of the Company at 5.00 p.m., has inter-alia, not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

