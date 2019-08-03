This is to inform that the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (IND AS) is applicable to our company for the accounting period beginning 1st April, 2019 onwards.



Pursuant to the relaxation provided vide SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016, dated 5th July, 2016, our Board Meeting for inter-alia, approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, will be held on or before 14th September, 2019.



The date of the Board Meeting to approve the said results shall be intimated by the Company within the due course of time.



This is for your kind information.

Pdf Link: Npr Finance Ltd. - Intimation Regarding First Year Of Implementation Of IND-AS.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com