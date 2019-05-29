Npr Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Inter-alia, foll were approved:

1. Audited Financial Results alongwith the Auditors Report, Segment Wise Revenue Results and Capital Employed for the quarter & year ended on 31/03/19 and St. of Assets& Liab. as on 31/03/19.

2. No dividend recommended for FY ended 31.03.19.

3. 30th AGM date fixed - 17/09/2019, at 11.00 am, Jhajharia Committee Room, Merch Chamber of Commerce.

4. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books to remain closed from 11/09/19 to 17/09/19(both inclusive) for AGM.

5. Mr. Niaz Ahmed re-appt as Secretarial Aud. for FY 19-20.

6. Modification/alteration of Object clause subject to members approval.

7. Modification of Articles of Assoc. subject to members approval.

