Nrb Industrial Bearings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that we have published the Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
Please find enclosed herewith copy of Ad published in Financial Express & Mumbai Lashdeep

Pdf Link: Nrb Industrial Bearings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

