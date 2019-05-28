Ntc Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith a copy of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 commenced at 5.00 p.m. and which concluded at 8.25 p.m.

Also enclosed herewith Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditor with unmodified opinion(s), and a declaration given by the Company to that effect.

The above is for your information and records.

Thanking You

Yours faithfully
For ntc industries limited



Sunil Kumar Varma
ACS 31574
(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

Pdf Link: Ntc Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
NTC Industries Ltd

