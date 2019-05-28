Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith a copy of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 commenced at 5.00 p.m. and which concluded at 8.25 p.m.



Also enclosed herewith Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditor with unmodified opinion(s), and a declaration given by the Company to that effect.



The above is for your information and records.



Thanking You



Yours faithfully

For ntc industries limited







Sunil Kumar Varma

ACS 31574

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

Pdf Link: Ntc Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com