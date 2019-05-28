In terms of the Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Press Release duly issued by the Company announcing that Nucleus FinnOne Neo recognized as the Market Leader in Lending by IBS Intelligence.

Pdf Link: Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com