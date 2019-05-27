Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Mr. Chirag Ramesh Mehta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the office of the CFO of the Company w.e.f. 27th May, 2019, due to personal reasons.



The above is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Nutraplus India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com