Nutraplus India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that Mr. Chirag Ramesh Mehta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, has tendered his resignation from the office of the CFO of the Company w.e.f. 27th May, 2019, due to personal reasons.

The above is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Nutraplus India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Nutraplus India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.