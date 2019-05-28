With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today, on May 28, 2019 has discussed and approved following matters as per the notice and agenda of the Board Meeting:

1.Approved the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.

2.Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2019.

3.Approved re-appointment of Mr. Amol Doneria as Independent Director of the Company.

4.Approved re-appointment of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta as Independent Director of the Company.

5.Approved re-appointment of Mrs. Astha Sharma as Independent Director of the Company.

6.Adopted revised policy on Related Party Transactions

7.Adopted policy on Criteria for Performance Evaluation of Board & Independent Directors

8.Adopted policy on Familiarization Programme for Independent



Pdf Link: O. P. Chains Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com