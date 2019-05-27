Oasis Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 47 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the newspaper clipping regarding publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, published in Financial Express and Mumbai Lakshadeep on 21.05.2019 are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Oasis Securities Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
