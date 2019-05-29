This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 29th May, 2019 and inter alia, the following items on the agenda have been considered, recommended and approved.

- Appointment of M/s. Mathi Ramesh Rajavel & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 19-20.

- Appointment of Mr. Hari Krishnan, Practising Company Secretary, Chennai as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 18-19.



The meeting commenced at 09:30 a.m. and concluded at 08:30 p.m.

Kindly update the above in your records.



Pdf Link: Oceanaa Biotek Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com