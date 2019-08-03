Ocl Iron And Steel Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 14, 2019

OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th day of August, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully

For OCL Iron and Steel Limited

Anuja Jain

Company Secretary



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com