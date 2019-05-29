OCL IRON AND STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier announcement dated 21st May, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Meeting of Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on 29th May, 2019 i.e today is now postponed and re-scheduled to be held on Saturday,8th June, 2019, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ocl Iron And Steel Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Postponement Of Board Meeting And Rescheduled On 8Th June, 2019

