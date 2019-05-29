This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta, a qualified member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule made thereunder and Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, with effect from 29th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Odyssey Corporation Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com