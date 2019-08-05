ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

2. To consider and approve Draft Odyssey Technologies Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) for the eligible employees of the company and recommend the draft Scheme to the shareholders for their approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

3.To approve convening of the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and approval of the Draft Notice of AGM.

4.To fix the dates for Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members.

5.To fix the cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by remote e-voting during the voting period or by ballot form at the Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.



Pdf Link: Odyssey Technologies Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com