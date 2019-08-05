Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby notified that Shri Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, has been appointed as Director (Exploration) w.e.f. 02.08.2019 in terms of Letter No. CA-31011/8/2017-PNG (17303), by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

Pdf Link: Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

