Ref: Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



It is hereby informed that in term of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP&NG) Letter No. CA-31014/2/2018-PNG (25626) dated 2nd August, 2019, Shri Harish Madhav (DIN-08489650), the CFO, has joined the Board of the Company as Director (Finance) w.e.f 2nd August, 2019(A/N).



Shri Madhav is a Chartered Accountant and has held various senior positions in Oil India Limited (OIL). He has vast experience of over 30 years in Oil Sector in the areas of finance covering International Fund Raising, Treasury Management, Corporate Strategy, Risk Management, Corporate Accounts & Audit, Budgeting and Financial Management.



Pdf Link: Oil India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com