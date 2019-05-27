Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Press Release on the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 (Standalone and Consolidated) is submitted for your information please.

Pdf Link: Oil India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com