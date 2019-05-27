Oil India Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Oil India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.75 (Rupees one and seventy five paisa) per share (i.e. 17.50 % on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Final Dividend 2018-19 would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com